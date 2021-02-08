New Kingsport city hall almost complete, April move-in expected for city employees

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport’s new city hall, a project over two years in the making, is nearly complete following construction delays due to COVID-19.

The finishing touches are being put on the six-story building at 415 Broad Street. According to officials, city employees will move in this April.

Kingsport’s new city hall

“Now to get the public in, [this] might be a little later as we transition into City Hall, but we’re real excited as everything’s coming together here at the end,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds.

In 2018, the city purchased the old Regions Bank building for $2.7 million. With renovations, McReynolds says the total project cost is around $8.5 million. He said the new city hall will consolidate offices and departments that are currently scattered across 4 or 5 different buildings.

A view of Kingsport from the 6th floor

McReynolds says the new layout will also be more user-friendly.

“The existing city hall is kind of confusing. You come in a back door. The customer service rep in the lobby, 90 percent of her time is just directing people how to pay water bills,” he said.

The lobby area for the new city hall

The new city hall has a large lobby, with services for Kingsport citizens located on the first floor.

“Pretty much, you open the door right now, you’re going to see, at the new city hall, where all that activity is,” said McReynolds.

One major improvement from the current city hall – the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting room is significantly larger, with updated technology.

The BMA meeting room

The city’s archives will also move into the building from the Kingsport Public Library across the street.

COVID-19 has delayed the new building’s opening. McReynolds said this is due to the critical pathways required for construction.

“The drywallers can’t begin until the plumbing is done. Then if the plumbers are quarantined, that will back up everything else,” he said.

So what happens to the current city hall? First, the Kingsport Justice Center will receive renovations. Courts located in the current city hall will move into the Justice Center after the expansion is complete. McReynolds said the Justice Center renovations are the next phase, and a final budget and design for this is still to be determined.

“Then when all of that is said and done, we are going to cut the city hall that exists off as a lot and market it,” he said.