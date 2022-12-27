BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new partner.

K9 Stash is a Belgian Malinois selected by Keller and the BTPD as the latest addition to the department’s K9 Unit.

A release from the city states that Stash was born in Holland, then brought to the U.S. to be trained as a police dog in Ohio before being chosen by Keller. The pair trained together for five weeks and earned their certification from the North American Police Work Dog Association to detect multiple narcotics and conduct patrol work.

Stash is trained to detect cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, the release states. He also received certification to search articles and apprehend criminals.

Keller, an Air Force veteran, trained as a handler following his time in the military and worked in the BTPD patrol vision for five years. He also served in the department’s criminal investigations division prior to being named the BTPD’s fourth K9 officer.

In the release, Keller said Stash was a standout when he and Lt. Matt Cousins, the BTPD’s K9 Unit Supervisor, went to Ohio to choose a dog.

“We evaluated all the dogs and initially narrowed it down to three,” Keller said. “Stash was just the one that stuck out to us the most.”

Stash lives with Keller and his family when he is not on duty. The Belgian Malinois breed is “known for being smart, confident, and hardworking and for forging unbreakable bonds with their human partners,” the release states.