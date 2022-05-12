MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has added a new member to its team.

The new recruit is named Jocko, and he is the office’s newest K-9 unit. Jocko is a Belgian Malinois, and his handler will be K-9 Deputy Cody Ingle, according to a statement from the office.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received the new officer as part of a donation made by an anonymous donor from Shelby County, Tenn. JCSO was selected by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to receive $81,000.

The office decided to use the money to pay for a new K-9 officer, training for the officer and the equipment that would be needed.

K-9 handler Ingle and Jocko just recently completed their six-week training course in Ohio, where they were certified as a dual purpose team, meaning that they are trained to work patrols and narcotics.