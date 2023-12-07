JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — School staff are more than halfway moved into the new Jonesborough K-8 school.

Fourth-grade math and science teacher Amber Haney just brought her last box of materials to her new classroom.

Haney said she and her students are excited about the move, and every time she comes to the new school, she takes a video to share the progress with the students.

“As the boxes go out, they’re like, ‘Oh how many more? How many more? How many more weeks?'” said Haney. “So, we’ve been counting it down to know how many more days we have in our building because while it is exciting to be moving out, we want to savor those last moments in there and those memories that we have in there as well.”

Since her last visit, Haney said her new furniture has been unpacked and assembled. She’s excited about a classroom with four walls. Her classroom in the current Jonesborough Elementary School has partitions, which she said allow noise to get in and cause disruptions. She also has new countertop tables in her classroom and cubbies.

“Currently, my students do not have a cubby area. They do not have a locker area,” said Haney. “Now, they’ll be able, instead of having it personally on them, on the floor, tripping hazards, things like that. There will be a place for them to bring them to class.”

Interactive touchboards will be distributed to classrooms and will be installed between whiteboards to create a technology focal point for the classroom.

The new school comes with a large gym and theater in an auxiliary gym for its over 900 students to use.

“We currently don’t have a theater like what we have so the drama club will be something that we’re able to offer that’s new,” said the future principal of the new school, Matthew Combs. “We do have some extra spaces for us to maybe offer robotics clubs. We were looking into some drone racing clubs.”

Added technology and space aren’t the only things school staff are grateful for.

“At both the elementary school and the middle school currently, there’s some concerns with safety,” said Combs. “Currently, in the round portion of the [Jonesborough Elementary School], there are no walls, so there’s no way for us to lock down those classrooms if we needed to do that. Anybody that gets in, they have access to all of the students that are in the round portion of the building.”

At the new school, classroom doors have internal key locks with an easy way for teachers to check if the door is locked or unlocked. All external doors have sensors that monitor how long they’ve been open. Two different steps are needed to enter the building through the main entrance, which is shut off from the rest of the building. Combs said one school resource officer will work at the school full-time.

The official ribbon cutting and tour of the facility for its students is Dec. 15. Classes start January 4.