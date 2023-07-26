JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Tennessee School Board members were updated Tuesday on the progress at the new Jonesborough K-8 school and found out plans for the facility are still on schedule.

Students from Jonesborough Middle School and Jonesborough Elementary School are set to move into the new K-8 school at the start of the spring semester in January of 2024.

Jerry Boyd, superintendent of Washington County Tennessee Schools, said there are many new upgrades compared to the two older facilities.

“A lot of daylighting as far as glass in appropriate places to make sure the classrooms have a lot of sunlight,” Boyd said. “Hallways are nice and wide and facilities throughout the building are just state of the art, from the technology and the infrastructure to just their esthetics of the design.”

Boyd said the outdoor learning environment is as beautiful as the inside of the building for students as well.

“One portion between the academic two-story wings, there’s a courtyard where playgrounds will be and other features that’ll be,” Boyd said. “They’ve worked with landscape architecture to really take advantage of the lay of the land.”

Boyd said construction is due to complete near the end of October, then staging will begin.

“Delivery of furniture, getting it in place and then scheduling opportunities for the faculty and staff prior to the Christmas break to go in and with the furniture in place, maybe begin looking how they want to set their classrooms up or their areas,” Boyd said.

As for the older school buildings being vacated, school leaders are still working with Jonesborough and Washington County government leaders on future plans. They’re still discussing re-purposing them or selling them.

“We need to position ourselves if, through the inner local agreement, we’re going to sell some property,” Boyd said. “We need to be prepared to at some point list those properties and begin that process of selling.”