Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sign-ups are still open for the Johnson City Youth Football and Cheer program.

This will be the first season of the program.

‘The Mighty Toppers’ is for 8 and 9-year-olds while ‘Jr. Toppers’ is geared towards those 10 to 11 years of age.

Program coordinators said the age cut-off is August 1.

The cost to register for the season is $50 with scholarships available to select children.

Registration ends on Friday, July 14.

Kasey Marler sat down with Coach Stacy Carter to learn more about the upcoming season of this new program.