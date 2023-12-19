JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The new turf athletic field next to Indian Trail Middle School will be used by many athletic programs in the area, not just the neighboring middle school. School officials believe this new field will be beneficial to the area.

Johnson City Schools football, soccer, and lacrosse teams along with city youth football leagues will use the field.

“Now, we will have first use, first dibs, on using the field for practice, for team time during the day and for athletics,” said Indian Trail Middle School principal James Jacobs.

The field is designed for multi-use. It has lacrosse lines and is a full-size championship soccer field. It will only be used for football practices though, not games.

“Bleachers that we have are really small and they’re scattered and it’s just not set up for a large event,” said Jacobs. “Again, that’s something in the future that we would like to see, but it’s just not set up for that now.”

Football games will still be played at the Kermit Tipton stadium at Science Hill High School. An additional turf field is a huge scheduling bonus for the school district.

“Kermit Tipton stadium is utilized unbelievably all of the time in the fall,” Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said. “So, by adding another turf field, that has all of the proper lines on it, it will help this field as well.”

Features at the new field offer sports scheduling options. For example, lighting offers options for practice after the sun goes down.

“Especially if you have a real bad period of wet weather, and they can’t get on the grass fields, then that gives us two options for multiple teams to use in wet weather,” Turner said.

The field may look finished, but there are still some finishing touches that have to be made. Some portions of the field need to be fixed and a new track needs to be added. Jacobs also said they have requested additional gates to be added to allow better public access to the walking trails around the field.

The field is not anticipated to be ready for use until next school year.