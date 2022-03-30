JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tiebreakers, a new restaurant and entertainment facility coming soon to Johnson City, is set to host a one-day hiring event for restaurant staff.

According to a release from the company, the hiring event will take place on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 105 North Roan Street in Johnson City. The company says they are looking to hire servers, hosts and kitchen staff for a soft opening in April.

People with a guest-centric mindset who are looking to begin a career in the hospitality and entertainment industry are invited to come to the event, the release states.

Those interested in interviewing during the event can reserve their time slot by clicking here.

The eatery will be open seven days a week.

Tiebreakers is a unique business for the Tri-Cities area that says it will provide guests with an “elevated experience” that includes a unique menu of pizza, burgers and cocktails with entertainment options such as hyperbowling and an arcade with more than 80 games.

You can check their website for more details.

The sister company of Tiebreakers, Duex Ron Inc., also operates attractions in East Tennessee, including the Gatlinburg Space Needle and Play It Again Retro.