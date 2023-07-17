JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Parks and Recreation Department is changing with people’s interests and demands, and now it has a new director who’s ready to see the city enhance its offerings even more — and is in her dream job.

“I love the sense of community that Parks and Recreation creates,” April Norris told News Channel 11. “You touch every life in some way or another because we serve children, teenagers, our seniors, our adults.”

April Norris is Johnson City’s new parks and recreation director. (Photo: WJHL)

Norris was named to the permanent director position early this month, several years after taking an assistant director position. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade working for the City of Bristol.

“She’s putting her imprint on what she needs to do and wants to do to make the Park and Rec a better place for everybody,” said Joe Bradley, chairman of the Johnson City Parks and Recreation board.

While she’s overseeing the completion of an $18 million Winged Deer Park expansion that’s adding four softball and four soccer fields, Norris said Johnson Citians want a breadth of opportunities that range from alternative sports to natural areas and community centers.

“Developing Tannery Knobs (mountain biking park) and the addition of mountain bike trails at Winged Deer, disc golf, enhancing our nature programs and building space for nature — having more of those educational parks where you walk through and learn what this tree is and that plant is … people moving into our community want enhanced outdoor recreation opportunity,” Norris told News Channel 11.

In addition to existing opportunities at places like Buffalo Mountain, Winged Deer and Jacob’s Nature Park at Sinking Creek, residents will likely have additional chances to hike, learn and experience history as the city builds out its newest park — the 55-acre Keefauver Farm.

Johnson City Parks and Recreation Nature Coordinator Connie Deegan conducts a class at Jacob’s Park July 11, 2023. (Photo: WJHL)

Norris said a citizen survey revealed people wanted “more of a passive open space concept for that park.”

Keefauver includes pastureland, a wooded ridge, a pond and a creek in addition to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, home to the Boones Creek Opry and a museum. A previous master plan that went before the City Commission got kicked back to the department, and Norris said a final version is nearing completion.

“I believe we’ll see a lot of walking trails for everybody, so you’ll be able with any kind of ability to go out and at least walk or wheelchair through that beautiful park,” Norris said. “We’ll try to maintain as much of the natural landscape as we can because it is such a beautiful piece of property.”

That also goes for one of Norris’s personal favorites, Jacob’s Park. The 28-acre space bisected by Sinking Creek includes wetlands, a wooded ridge, a couple miles of trails, an outdoor classroom with a “living roof,” an arboretum and some interpretive signs. Beyond that, it’s largely undisturbed and a favorite for birders, tree enthusiasts and the city’s naturalist, Connie Deegan, who teaches numerous classes there.

“Getting to go to Jacob’s for the first time, I almost felt like a kid,” Norris said. “Getting to go over log bridges and just really understanding the love that was poured into that park — it’s just such a beautiful space and it’s so good for our youth to have that space, to learn about nature, to get to interact with nature.

An early concept plan for Keefauver Farm Park. The city is in the midst of creating a new master plan for the 55-acre park. (City of Johnson City)

“That is one of our parks where you can go through and identify trees and really learn. I see many birding clubs posting on social media all the time about, ‘oh wow, we identified this species in Jacob’s Nature Park,’ and that’s not (people who live) in our city, that’s surrounding cities.”

All the love for somewhat non-traditional parks and recreation themes doesn’t mean athletics and community centers are getting short shrift, Norris and Bradley said. The expansion at Winged Deer Park is likely to attract even more out-of-town tournaments, but Norris said Parks and Rec’s sports programs, from softball and soccer to volleyball and basketball, are in growth mode.

“Even with the new complex coming online, the amount of individuals that we have interested in different types of sports, we’re quickly going to run out of space for those things,” Norris said.

She said that’s a good problem to have and attributes it to the inclusiveness of parks and rec sports.

“Our athletic programs are designed for everyone,” Norris said. “Every skill level, every ability, you have a place in parks and recreation whether you are phenomenal at that sport or it’s just something you want to come out and do for fun, and that’s the space that we provide.”

That space has grown to include football for the first time, just as Norris is taking the reins.

She takes over for the late James Ellis, who retired at the end of February and died several months later.

“April is awesome,” Bradley said. “With the passing of James, who was a great guy with a lot of knowledge, April has done a phenomenal job. She stepped right in with everything going on.”

With nearly 200 employees right now and everything from community centers to nature parks to youth sports and concerts – Norris has her hands full. Bradley is convinced the department is in good hands.

“She’s working with Science Hill junior Topper football teams and the cheerleaders, helping with the cheerleaders and a lot of stuff at Jacob’s Park, we’ve got Keefauver Park. April is right in the middle of everything.”

Norris said she hopes to freshen up some of Parks and Rec’s offerings, like the Winged Deer Park concert series.

“We sat down and said, ‘who do we want at our concerts that we’ve not seen much of over the last few years, and that’s our families. So how do you get them there?’ You have to have things to do for everybody, so it was creating the kids zones, creating the theme nights and just really having a lot of fun with it.”

She said now families will see staff interacting with families, playing games and having giveaways at some of the larger concerts.

“It’s been a really fun environment, and we just enhanced something that was already good to begin with.”

The city expects the Winged Deer expansion to be complete this fall. Master Planning of Keefauver Farm is still in progress.

More information about everything on offer is here.