New Johnson City neighborhood one step closer to reality

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new neighborhood may be coming to the Johnson City area soon.

On Thursday, Johnson City Commissioners approved the proposed 77-single family home neighborhood on its second reading.

The Thursday session contained a chance for the public to comment on the project and no objections were heard.

If it becomes a reality, the homes will be built along Austin Spring at Cobb Creek, which is just off the Bristol Highway in North Johnson City.

If approved on its third reading, the project will have the green light to begin.