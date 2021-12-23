New Johnson City manager discusses first week on the job

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new year will bring changes to Johnson City’s government. City Manager Cathy Ball started her new position on Monday.

Ball is from Northeast Tennessee and said she is happy to be closer to home again and serving the Johnson City community.

She is a Unicoi County native who previously served as an assistant city manager in Asheville.

“I’m very excited to be in Johnson City,” Ball said. “Still learning a lot but have had a great experience so far.”

Ball already has ideas and visions for the city.

Johnson City's new City Manager Cathy Ball started on Monday. Hear Ball discuss some of her goals for her first weeks on the job ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y8pBdb3uQ1 — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) December 23, 2021

“Specifically looking to what is I think is important coming up in Johnson City’s future, looking at affordable housing, looking at economic development, looking at being able to be an employer of choice for employees,” Ball said.

Ball replaces former City Manager Pete Peterson, who retired after more than three decades of service to Johnson City.

“I appreciate the honor and the privilege to serve the citizens of Johnson City for the last 31 years,” Peterson said. “I look forward to all the great things that are coming in the next few years.”

Peterson said he knows he is leaving the job in good hands.

“Cathy is extremely well qualified and experienced in local government being a civil engineer and a former public works director and interim manager,” Peterson said. “She’s going to do really good here in Johnson City.”

“I am dependable,” Ball said. “I am committed. I’m loyal.”

Ball said her primary goal right now is just getting to know everybody in the community.