JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new car wash in Johnson City is kicking off business by donating to a local non-profit.

The Tommy’s Car Wash on 1407 Sunset Dr. off N State of Franklin Rd. is donating all its proceeds from Friday to the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands.

Tommy’s Car Wash is based in Bristol, Tennessee and has been a longtime supporter of the United Way, a release from the non-profit states.

A check will be presented to the United Way following Friday’s community day to aid the non-profit.

Tommy’s Car Wash in Johnson City is located next to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.