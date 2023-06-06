JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new 7 Brew location right across from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) is set to open next week, and early visitors can get free gifts beforehand.

Signage at the 1210 Harris Dr. business shows six days remain until high-speed coffee service begins. Before the official June 12 opening, however, a public “Family and Friends” period will open sales during specific times:

June 9: 7 a.m. – 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

June 10: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

June 11: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone who visits the new location during “Friends and Family” hours will receive a free small drink.

Crews were seen training for the business’s grand opening on Tuesday, and representatives of the location said more community days are coming later in the year.

7 Brew opened its first location in Johnson City along North Roan St. in February 2023.