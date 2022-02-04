New JCDA director ready for John Sevier transformation, other challenges

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The former John Sevier hotel doesn’t just loom above downtown Johnson City’s landscape — it’s a towering presence in the job portfolio for new Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) Executive Director Tish Oldham.

The Johnson City native who said she remembers when “downtown was dead” starts in her role Feb. 7. Along with helping spur redevelopment through the use of tax increment financing (TIF) and other programs, Oldham will be putting plenty of time into the John Sevier project.

JCDA bought the nearly century-old, 11-story structure in September 2019 with two highly ambitious goals: finding a low-income housing developer to take over the 150-odd rental vouchers and build new housing for the Sevier’s current residents, and finding a developer to restore the grandeur of the old building and return it to some type of private-sector mixed-use.

“Completing things on time and on schedule is tough when you’re dealing with an old building,” Oldham said.

“More importantly, we’re not simply dealing with an old building, we have people who are living, their life is in that building, and that’s of primary importance.”

The JCDA has a partner for the transition, LHP, that’s managing the apartments and has located land it hopes to build new ones on — with 2025 a projected date for the relocation of residents. When the property selection was announced in December, JCDA Chairman Hank Carr acknowledged the building “is in desperate need of further repairs and maintenance just to keep it going.”

Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise, who also serves on the JCDA board, said Oldham’s background in both planning and economic development makes her well-suited for a role that’s become much more complex in the past several years.

Wise said the purchase of the John Sevier “fundamentally changed the game” for JCDA, adding “a set of variables that are in the multiple millions of dollars.”

Layering in the residents and their needs, the building’s age and infrastructure challenges, and complex federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regulations — HUD oversees the rental assistance and therefore has significant involvement — creates a difficult position for an executive in and of itself, Wise said.

“Coupled with the existing programming and initiatives of economic development tools of the JCDA, particularly the TIF district and other kinds of downtown initiatives, this is a big opportunity and a big challenge,” Wise said.

Oldham has been getting up to speed on the job and said taking on new challenges is common for economic development professionals.

“You have to become an expert in where you’re working and also look at all the unique aspects of it because everything’s so different,” Oldham said. “And economic development turns on a dime, it has to move quickly because money, time and effort is involved, but people are also involved so you always have to be up to speed and you always have to be learning.”

She said she will rely heavily on others to help achieve the JCDA’s objectives.

“I can work across various departments and various disciplines,” Oldham said. “That’s what I have always done to try to bring people together because people make things happen and make decisions actually become accomplishments.”

Some progress made, plenty left to accomplish

Downtown Johnson City looks and feels markedly different than it did a decade ago, with significantly more business activity and people on the streets and sidewalks. There are two new downtown parks, a new farmers market and more restaurants, shops and apartments.

Wise said public investment, both through TIF projects and infrastructure that included flood mitigation, made much of that possible. Flood control particularly “freed up opportunity for private investment to come into downtown and really revive activity and energy down there,” he said. But he believes there’s still a long way to go.

“It is our hope that through strategic means on the part of the JCDA now and in the future that will even be more true a decade from now,” Wise said. “It’s not time for a victory lap to be taken downtown. There is still a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done, and the JCDA has tools in its toolbox that make it a critical component of anything and everything that can happen downtown.”

Oldham said she believes TIF will continue to play a role in that. In Johnson City, a defined downtown district has a “base” of tax revenue for TIF — the total property tax value in that district when the program was begun about 15 years ago. As properties increase in value through renovation or growth in value due to increased attractiveness of downtown, the “increment” of additional tax value goes toward the TIF fund. That can then be used to help incentivize downtown investments that investors wouldn’t undertake “but for” the TIF aid.

“If not for TIF, I think we’d be in a situation that might be much more complicated and a much deeper situation as far as the economy than we might have been,” she said. “Because I’ve been hearing good things about Johnson City for a long time. Where are we gonna go next? And TIF is that tool that’s helped us hold our own and helped people invest and so we want to keep that going.”

Oldham said she “loves working with downtowns” and that cities with moribund downtowns are at a distinct disadvantage as they try to grow.

“If your downtown is not functioning and your downtown looks like nobody cares or that you are neglecting it, when you bring prospects in for manufacturing or other small business, they’re going to look at your downtown and they’re going to see where are you putting your heart and soul into your community. They do look, and they may just drive through.”

It all adds up to what Wise said is no easy task with the ultimate goal being a more vibrant, prosperous downtown contributing to a more vibrant, prosperous Johnson City.

“With every opportunity, there are possibilities of things not going well, and there are a lot of opportunities, which means there are inherent in the undertaking lots of opportunities for things to go awry,” he said.

“The executive director’s called upon to function in a critically important executive role, which means the day to day process and administration of the priorities and policies set forth by the governing board.”

Oldham said she’s up for the challenge, especially in a place she remembers from young childhood at a time when it was still relatively thriving.

“I watched it close, and I watched it reopen, and I’m watching it do a lot of different things that are highly effective — and it’s where do we take it from there.

“I remember a lot of people who were incredibly committed about downtown and working on that, and so we are absolutely building on the investment of so many people who came before any of us were here.”