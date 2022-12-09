GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New incentive pay has been approved for EMS workers in Greene County, and it comes at a time when the industry is seeing a shortage across the board.

Greene County EMS workers already receive $5 per call on top of their hourly rate, but Thursday’s board vote keeps that incentive and doubles the current incentive for transports over a hundred miles. The vote also offers more for paramedics and EMTs who work critical calls.

“Both of those calls, consume a lot of time, they have to travel over a hundred miles to a destination and on the critical care side, a lot more responsibility. Specialized training goes into caring for the critically ill patient,” said T.J Manis, EMS operations director for Greene County.

Greene County EMTs, advanced EMTs, and paramedics will now receive $100 for every transport over a hundred miles, on top of their hourly pay. That doubles the current $50 incentive.

Currently, EMS workers in Greene County take about 30 of those calls a year.

“We are somewhat short in personnel so that just dips into what we have on the road that day. It just takes away from our emergency calls in the county and all the other calls we run,” said Greene County EMS Director Calvin Hawkins.

Paramedics who run critical care calls or care for a patient with a ventilator will now get $50 per transport. The EMT or driver will get $25 again on top of their hourly pay. These calls typically come in around 2-3 times a month.

“This gives incentive for our guys to come in on their off days and run these calls so we don’t have to use our existing staff,” said Hawkins. “That would put us short because most of the time those are about all-day transports – 7 or 8 hours.”

Greene County EMS budgets for 46 workers, and as of Friday, they’re eight short.

“EMS is a competitive market,” said Manis. “We are ever involved in wage battles with neighboring counties and services. We’re always looking at ways maybe besides just the hourly rate.”



While this helps current employees and encourages them to continue training in the field, they’re hoping more people will also want to join their team.

“We can get into a penny battle, nickel battle on the hour with neighboring communities that maybe have a little bigger operational budget than we do,” Manis said. “So we maybe couldn’t afford on the salary side but we can incentivize other ways.”

This money will come out of the E-M-S budget so these incentives don’t have to be voted on by the full county commission. They’re set to take effect on January 1st.