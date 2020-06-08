New HUD EnVision Center opens in Bristol

BRISTOL (WJHL) – A new EnVision Center from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened in Bristol.

It is the 43rd center to open in the country.

With the help of the Bristol Housing and Redevelopment Authority, families and individuals can connect with programs and agencies providing education and training.

That helps the participants to qualify for the jobs that are available.

The EnVision Center designation will add a service that wasn’t available in the community: case management in Bristol.

“It will be the only EnVision Center in Southwest Virginia, the first rural EnVision Center and the only one that crosses state lines – in two cities and two states,” said BHRA executive director Lisa Porter.

You can learn more about the HUD EnVision Center program here.