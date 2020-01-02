New hours in effect at Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site has new hours starting January 2nd.

According to a post on Facebook, The site will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public tours of the homestead will be offered at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The tours are free and limited to 12 people at a time.

According to the post, the “change will allow staff additional time to address challenges faced at many parks today – how to reach underrepresented audiences, resource protection, and improvements to the park’s education and interpretive programs.”

The hours at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery will not be affected. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.