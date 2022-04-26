JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A hot-chicken restaurant hopes to open in the former downtown Johnson City Go Burrito! location early in May.

Jeff Pike, who formerly owned the Mid-City Grill, told News Channel 11 that he could open Voodoo Chicken as soon as next week if he has the staff for it. Pike says he is looking to hire 5-7 more employees before opening, and anyone hoping to apply should visit the restaurant.

The new restaurant will be located at 121 Commerce Street across from King Commons. Pike said the Rum Bar on the lower level of the building will remain under the present ownership.

According to Pike, the restaurant will specialize in Nashville and Korean-style hot chicken menu items.

To start, Voodoo Chicken will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5-10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, the hours will shift to 5 p.m. through midnight. For the foreseeable future, Pike says Voodoo Chicken won’t operate on Monday and Sunday, though he hopes to possibly look into Sunday brunch hours with the Rum Bar at some point.