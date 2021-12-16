New home found for Washington County, Va. Courthouse monuments

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Two Confederate monuments posted outside of the Washington County, Virginia Courthouse will be moved to a new location next to the county’s administration building.

Washington County leaders voted in November to relocate the monuments in order to expand the county courthouse.

The monuments include a statue of a Confederate soldier erected in 1907 that commemorates the Confederate soldiers of Washington County and a cenotaph memorializing Confederate generals from the county. The county has posted more information about the history of each monument on its website.

After voting to relocate the monuments last month, the Washington County Board of Supervisors decided Tuesday where they should be located: a grassy area off Bundy Drive next to the Government Center Building.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball said several locations were considered.

“It was important to the Board of Supervisors, and based on the input from many of our constituents, that we bring the statues to an area within the county seat,” Ball said. “So we are still in the town limits of Abingdon here at the county building.”

The move is expected to take place in March or April. The county plans to build a small park area around the monuments.