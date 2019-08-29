LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

New handicap-accessible fishing ramp now open at South Holston

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A handicap-accessible ramp that TVA officials have been working to build for two years is now open.

The new ramp at South Holston Dam allows people with mobility issues to safely get down to the water and have a paved spot to fish.

TVA officials said they are working on other projects to make the area more accessible.

One of those projects currently under construction is a new cement trail through the woods that leads to a picnic area.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck went to the new ramp Thursday and will have a full report later this afternoon on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss