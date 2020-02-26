New Guitar Center to host grand opening in Johnson City on March 5

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Guitar Center on Peoples Street in Johnson City will be hosting a grand opening on Thursday, March 5.

According to Guitar Center’s website, doors are set to open at 10 a.m.

The new location can be found at 3023 Peoples Street near At Home and Hobby Lobby off of North State of Franklin Road.

Aspiring guitarists can sign up for a month of guitar lessons for $99 from March 5-8.

For Guitar Center Gear cardholders, 10% off merchandise will be available during the opening weekend.

There will also be deals available on standard stringed instruments and 3-day rentals during the opening weekend.

