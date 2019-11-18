NEW: Greene Co. grand jury indicts man in 2008 murder case

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities in Greene County have announced an arrest and indictment in a case dating back to 2008.

According to officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Henry Ronnie Martin, 66, was indicted for second-degree murder by a Greene County Grand Jury on Monday.

That indictment charged Martin with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence and is in relation to the May 9, 2008 death of June Marlene Carter.

Martin was taken into custody Monday afternoon and is being held at the Greene County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

No further information was immediately available.