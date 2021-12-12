New graduates walk the stage at Northeast State Community College

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, new graduates from Northeast State Community College crossed the stage at Wellmont Regional Center for Performing Arts Theatre located on the college’s campus.

The graduating class included 545 students who received 471 degrees and 180 certificates, according to a release.

The graduation ceremony took place in three parts which included the Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences at 10 a.m., the Divisions of Health Professions and Sciences at 1 p.m., and the Divisions of Mathematics and Technologies at 4 p.m.

Below are Facebook posts from Northeast State containing the names of those who graduated in the divisions.

The school awarded 175 technical certificates, 163 associate of applied science degrees, nine associate of art degrees, seven associate of science in teaching degrees, and 292 associate of science degrees.

105 students graduated cum laude, 39 manga cum laude and 47 summa cum laude.