JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new “attended donation center” for Goodwill Industries of Tenneva is open in the Mall at Johnson City.

A release from the regional Goodwill chain, which operates 10 locations throughout 17 counties, said the new donation center provides another efficient drop-off location.

“We are excited to officially open this new attended donation center in the Johnson City area,” said Darrell Sherer, Director of Business Development for Goodwill Tenneva. “This will help make the donation experience quicker and easier for those who donate to Goodwill.”

CEO of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Morris Baker said this new attended donation center gives the Johnson City community another location to donate that’s not a bustling retail location.

“We have looked forward to opening this new location to serve the donors in this area,” said Baker. “We value those in our community who donate to Goodwill and want to thank them for helping us continue our mission. We use these donations to help local people who need jobs and job training, and appreciate the donations that help those who need this assistance.”

People can donate to Goodwill at its retail locations and attended drop-off centers. A complete list of facilities can be found at Goodwilltnva.org.