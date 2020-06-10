New Generation Freedom Fighters takes next step by electing board, planning meeting with Mayor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – New Generation Freedom Fighters has stepped up in the last couple weeks in bringing the social justice movement to Johnson City.

“It’s so amazing seeing it because we did this in less than two weeks like we started this last week or the week before and now we’ve come so far and it’s amazing because I’ve never seen Johnson City closer I’ve never met so many people and just seen so many people stand together for what’s right,” New Generation Freedom Fighters board member Sierra Gilmer said.

The organization officially introduced its nine board members, and its chair Katelyn Yarbrough to the crowd on Tuesday.

This is the New Generation Freedom Fighters elected board, giving their thoughts in the open forum. The different local organizations merged into one last week. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/MPAMOdU5cY — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 9, 2020

“It was really important to announce it and make it official because we want this to be a real organization we want this to actually make change so it was really special getting to get elected and I get to work with the most amazing people,” Gilmer said.

The board announced at the open forum that they have a meeting planned with the Johnson City mayor and police chief on Friday to discuss the police department’s finances, and other social issues.

An open forum, held by the New Generation Freedom Fighters, is going on right now at Founders Park. One of the group’s leaders just announced they have a meeting planned for Friday with the Johnson City mayor to discuss the police department’s finances. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/NmBgSMIaL9 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) June 9, 2020

They plan to rest Wednesday and start marching again on Thursday.

“For all the people that have been out here day after day after day since day 1 it’s very tiring and at the end of the day self care comes first and you can’t take care of yourself and you can’t be out here making change,” Gilmer said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.