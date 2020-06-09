New Generation Freedom Fighters spend third week protesting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For almost three weeks, hundreds of community members have marched and rallied to raise awareness of systemic racism and law enforcement procedures and training.

These protests follow the death of George Floyd, a man who died at the hands of law enforcement in Minneapolis.

“We’d like to be the model city really of just peaceful protesting and just peace and unity and just a sense of being welcome no matter your background or your socio-economic status or your skin color,” said group leader Thameena Giturwa.

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke to leaders of Johnson City’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement group, the New Generation Freedom Fighters, who provided petitions on more law enforcement reform for protesters to sign, giving them the opportunity to register to vote and complete the census.

People are also signing these petitions ahead of marching. I’m told there is a table set up to register people to vote and fill out the census at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/OZmUXj6M2Y — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) June 8, 2020

The recently formed group is holding events in an effort to be a change of force in the Tri-Cities.

“We’ve shown that there is racism here,” said another leader, Arron Rashad Valentine. “There’s a lot of systemic racism here… we hope that we can change that. We hope that we can open people’s eyes up to a different experience they may not know.”

The group set off at Founders Park, marched along Main Street to City Hall and the Police Department then back to the park.

“Me, being a black man, I just feel like it’s important we’re just out here showing our support… showing that black lives do matter,” said protester Torique Smith.

Some marched for those they love.

“I have three biracial children and I have just been heartbroken and devastated from all that’s been going on,” said Kristen Belisle. “And I decided that if I don’t stand up and come out… what am I but a part of the problem. So, I wanted to be a part of the solution.”

The New Generation Freedom Fighters will hold a forum Tuesday night at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion in downtown Johnson City at 6 p.m.