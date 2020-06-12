New Generation Freedom Fighters march through downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another group of protesters marched through downtown Johnson City on Thursday evening.

Demonstrators with the New Generation Freedom Fighters demanded justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, and racial equality.

“We’re going to march until we get some results, until we get some answers,” said Katelyn Yarbrough. “We don’t want George Floyd’s story to become old news…and so, we also don’t want this to happen to anybody else.”

The protesters marched from Founders Park to the Municipal and Public Safety Building.