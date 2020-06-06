New Generation Freedom Fighters: ‘March on Carver’ scheduled for Saturday evening

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The New Generation Freedom Fighters announced in a Facebook post Saturday morning that the group will host a ‘March on Carver’ at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The group will meet at Founders Park, and according to the post, voter registration along with petitions will be available.

The New Generation Freedom Fighters have hosted several events throughout the week in response to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

