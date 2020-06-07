New Generation Freedom Fighters holds prayer vigil Sunday night

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The New Generation Freedom Fighters announced that the group will host a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The prayer vigil is at Founder’s Park and is one of several events the group hosted this weekend.

RELATED: New Generation Freedom Fighters: ‘March on Carver’ scheduled for Saturday evening

The prayer vigil is suppose to be more solemn than previews events this week.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant will have more tonight at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.