New Generation Freedom Fighters announce peaceful march to support ETSU men’s basketball team kneeling

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The New Generation Freedom Fighters announced Tuesday that there will be a peaceful march in support of the East Tennessee State University men’s basketball team taking a knee during the national anthem last week.

Since the silent protest, the team has received backlash from Tennessee lawmakers and the community on the belief the demonstration is disrespectful — despite the team proclaiming it as a call of action to spark conversation surrounding racial injustice.

The young civil rights advocates announced the ‘Stand Against Racism’ will launch at the parking lot next to the ETSU parking garage and visitor’s center. Participants plan to march and then take a knee to show support for the basketball team and “in honor of all Black lives and the fight to end racism.”

This announcement follows one day after Tennessee lawmakers discussed scholar-athletes’ “First Amendment right or privilege” while wearing team uniforms and on the court.

Have you or your staff taken the opportunity to research the First Amendment right or privilege relative to when you’re in uniform as an ambassador to the university or when you’re out of uniform? Have you all taken a look at that…I think most of us are thinking that when you’re in that uniform and you’re acting as an ambassador for the university and the state, there is possibly a line there that differentiates that freedom of speech. Sen. Rusty Crowe (R- Johnson City)

Last summer, the New Generation Freedom Fighters was on the forefront in the Tri-Cities to initiate conversation pertaining to systemic racism following the death of George Floyd, who was unarmed, in the hands of law enforcement.

The civil rights group pioneered the effort to bring about reform within law enforcement policies and training methods in the Tri-Cities.

The group also hosted forums and Black history education hours along with another group, the New Panther Initiative.

The New Generation Freedom Fighters also revealed there will be another meet on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the parking lot across from Regions Bank on State of Franklin as the ETSU men’s basketball team begins its home game.