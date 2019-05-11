New furniture store coming to BetsyTowne Shopping Center

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)-The revitalization of an Elizabethton shopping center continues.

City Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman tells News Channel 11 that Farmers Home Furniture will be coming to the BetsyTowne Shopping Center, “in the coming months,” inside the former IGA grocery store building.

Farmers Home Furniture has two stores across the Southeast and two locations in Northeast Tennessee – Greeneville and Kingsport.

The shopping center is currently owned by Marathon Reality Cooperation.

The new addition is part of a revitalization project by the city to market the area for business. The shopping center is currently home to a Little Ceasars and Mayflower.

The former Big Lots building, also in the shopping center, will also house different local agencies, including the Department of Human Services and the Driver’s License Center. A State Farm office is also expected to enter the former Big Lots building.