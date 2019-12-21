New free food pantry opens beside Church Hill Police Department

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Filled with Faith Free Food Pantry has placed a new ‘Blessing Box’ next to the police department on Main Street in Church Hill.

The food pantry shared a photo of the new box on its Facebook page, saying that it had to be relocated “because of the disregard of its purpose and the destroying of its contents.”

Items in the box are freely available to members of the public who might need it.

Some items included in the box are:

Feminine products

Small toiletries and toothbrushes

Toboggans, gloves, for all ages

Macaroni and cheese

Ramen noodles

Canned foods

Peanut butter and jelly

Small microwaveable dinners

Boxed foods

Courtesy of Filled with Faith Free Food Pantry, via Facebook.

Organizers encourage community members in need to make use of the box’s contents during the holiday season.