ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday at the new Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Elizabethton.

The new restaurant, located at 1512 W. Elk Avenue, will open its doors to customers at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Besides frozen custard and steakburgers, the restaurant’s menu also includes sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chili cheese fries, and more.

Freddy’s also has locations in Kingsport, Johnson City, and Morristown.