ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- Shoppers in Abingdon, Virginia will soon have a new place to pick up groceries.

Food City’s newest location opens Wednesday at 8 a.m.

The 62,000 square-foot store will replace the current Food City location on Towne Centre Drive.

This new location is located in a 30-acre development that will also include more stores and restaurants that are slated to open later this winter.

PREVIOUS STORY: Food City, several other retailers coming to The Meadows development in Abingdon