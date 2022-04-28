JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — More than a dozen ETSU students placed new flags at a memorial for Northeast Tennesseans who died from COVID-19.

The memorial is located on Spring Street in Jonesborough.

Students placed new flags and replaced some of the existing flags, which represent those who died from the virus.

“I just hope out of all of this there comes some good for all of us that we understand what’s important in life and we take care of each other,” said organizer Marat Moore. “I think that it’s really important.”

More than 2,400 people across the seven-county Northeast Tennessee region have died from COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.