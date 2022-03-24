JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Following a name contest for ETSU’s EagleCam’s new female resident at the Johnson City nest, the people have spoken.

Weeks of voting led to one name being chosen by a majority: Jolene — after Dolly Parton’s famous song, “Jolene,” in which Parton begs a woman named Jolene not to take her man.

Jolene appeared in the nest with male eagle Boone after Shima seemingly disappeared in January. There have been sightings of Shima nearby since, and the director of ETSU’s Biological Sciences EagleCam Program, Dr. Fred Alsop III, has said that it is natural and not uncommon for replacements to occur in eagle bonding and mating.

In an interview earlier this week, Alsop said the Johnson City nest has garnered a large following after some viewers saw the naturally occurring replacement as Jolene taking Shima’s home.

“This has been a soap opera nest,” Alsop said. “We lost our male, Noshi, a couple of years ago, and he was soon replaced by a new younger male that got named Boone…And this year, Shima, who had been our female there for 12 years, got replaced by a new gal.”

The pair at the Johnson City nest are both considered replacement eagles. Boone swept in after male eagle Noshi vanished in early 2020 while Shima mothered two eaglets at the time. Chief eagle watcher Michelle France told News Channel 11 in a 2020 interview that is was possible Noshi had been injured from a fight with the male newcomer Boone.

Jolene laid her first egg of the season in late February. She was originally dubbed Female Friend (FF) as leaders with the EagleCam program worked to use suggestions from the public to name her.

To watch both the Johnson City and Bluff City eagle nests live, click here.