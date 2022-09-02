SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A new pumpkin farm is set to open in Nickelsville, Virginia on Saturday, complete with all the fall activities that accompany them.

According to a Facebook post from Pungo Farms, the business opens its fields Saturday at 209 Pungo Drive.

“Pungo Farms started in 2018 with a few chickens and a small pumpkin patch,” the business’s website says. “After our first year of pumpkins, we got a tractor and even more chickens. We’ve continued to raise pumpkins and have gotten three goats and sheep since. We are now completely expanding our farm and are opening up to where you and your family can visit us! The lessons we’ve learned and the memories we’ve made this far are precious and priceless.”

A variety of experiences are available for all ages:

Corn Mazes

Farm Animal Petting Areas

Picnic Areas

Farm Photo Sets

Pumpkin Patches

Scarecrow Building

Tickets are available for $5 per person, and groups can register ahead of time on the farm’s website.