BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — As people get ready for the races later this week at the Bristol Motor Speedway, the speedway has some new features up its sleeve for upcoming races.

BMS has named two Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officers, Lt. Ricky Rumley and Sgt. Jacob Hulse, as their Neighborhood Heroes. Neighborhood Heroes is a way for the speedway to honor community members who help out BMS.

“We see day in and day out the service we do provide the track,” said Hulse. “And this is just the extra cherry on top of all that. It’s really great.”

Lieutenant Ricky Rumley. (Photo: WJHL). Sergeant Jacob Hulse. (Photo: WJHL).

Rumley said he has been with the sheriff’s office for 26 years and has helped out during the races for 24 of those years.

The officers were presented with new bulletproof vests as a token of BMS’s gratitude.

“It’s awesome to be recognized and to receive something as vital as a bulletproof vest is crucial,” said Rumley. “We wear them every day. You need them more today than years ago in my opinion.”

Both officers will be honored again during Saturday night’s race.

Fall 2023 New Amenities

Bristol presented new amenities Monday that track officials hope will help elevate the race experience.

BMS unveiled a new luxury RV campground located right outside of the speedway. The Creekside Luxury RV Park has six full hook-up 30-foot by 60-foot spots.

“We thought, ‘How can we get as close to the race track?’ Camping is such a big deal here at Bristol and in racing in general. But, how can we just pull people closer? And give them an upgraded experience?” BMS Vice President for Corporate Sales Chipper Harvey said.

Creekside Luxury RV Park. (Photo: WJHL). Jeff Stallings drove from central North Carolina Sunday for his new luxury RV spot. (Photo: WJHL).

They offer power, water, sewer, restrooms, security, and Wi-Fi. Campers can have their bikes and golf carts, but BMS offers transportation to and from the speedway.

“An oversized camping space where we provide a lot of amenities right on the back porch of the speedway so you’re here for the NASCAR playoffs and you’re right on the back porch of Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Harvey.

Monday, two spots were already filled. Jeff Stallings drove from central North Carolina for his spot Sunday. He plans to rent it out again next year.

“Yeah I love it,” said Stallings. “They did a good thing when they built this, sure did. Very nice.”

BMS also presented its newest and most exclusive luxury suite to commemorate the year the track was built, 1961.

The suite is located on the front stretch just past the start-finish line. It will be open for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend.

There are two spots available for the Creekside Luxury RV Park. You can claim your spot by calling the BMS ticket office. That number can be found on this website.