JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carol and Curtis Johnston are no strangers to life in the past.

“Maybe about ten years ago, we started going to historical re-enactments and costumes and really became a part of that community,” said Carol Johnston. “And when we came to Jonesborough, we just felt right at home.”

The Johnstons are originally from Knoxville and had been searching for a place to start the next part of their journey together. They searched places throughout Tennessee and into Western North Carolina, unable to find anything.

“Never dreaming we’d be blessed with a bed and breakfast,” said Curtis Johnston. “And so, here we are 90 days later, we’re living the dream.”

The Johnstons are now the proud owners of the Eureka Inn and Event Center.

They live in the upstairs portion of the building and are working to get the downstairs portion ready for lodging with about six to nine rooms. They have guests lined up to stay for the upcoming Storytelling Festival, which is the first weekend of October.

“We’re looking for a continuation of lodging, eatery, and then using that back patio with the gazebo and the stream and the gardens, just open the place up,” said Curtis Johnston. “We kind of feel like it’s our obligation now that we own it, give it back to the town. What they want, that’s what we’ll provide.”

Photo: The historic Eureka Inn and Event Center in downtown Jonesborough. (WJHL)

The Johnstons have added their own antique pieces to fit the historic charm of the building. There are also future plans for a costume rental shop out of the inn.

“We think that that would be a great opportunity for us to really honor this home that has been through so many changes for it to be loved and appreciated and really a part of the community,” said Carol Johnston.

The Johnstons said they plan to stay in touch with the former owner of the inn, the Jonesborough Heritage Alliance, and other community members to ensure they’re upkeeping the historical integrity of the property.

You can contact the Johnstons through their website or on Facebook.