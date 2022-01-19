New ETSU program offers guaranteed admission at Quillen College of Medicine

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Beginning fall of 2022, East Tennessee State University will begin searching for medical students interested in obtaining a guaranteed ticket to the school’s Quillen College of Medicine.

According to a release from the university, ETSU’s new program will accept eight freshmen for the fall. Of those students, five will book their ticket to Quillen College of Medicine upon earning a bachelor’s degree.

The remaining three participants will serve as alternatives, pending graduation of the initial five.

ETSU’s new program came to fruition after Quillen and the Honors College chose to unite for a partnership, offering 2022 freshman Buccaneers an opportunity to cement their future.

“This new program is a win-win for ETSU and for the students who will become a part of it,” said Bill Block, vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine.

The release states, just last year, Quillen received more than 3,000 applicants; however, of those, only 79 were accepted.

For more information on the partnership, visit etsu.edu/honors/early-assurance/default.php.

Applications for the program are due in late February.

