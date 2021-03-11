New ETSU mentorship program open to all students of color in Clemmer College

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU’s Clemmer College has launched a new mentorship program aimed at retaining students of color through mentorships.

According to the release the program will be called “STRIVE” which stands for Students Teaching and Representing Inclusive Values and Excellence.

The program will match incoming freshmen with upperclassmen. After that year, mentees will become mentors to the next class of students, bringing the program full circle, according to the university’s release.

Applications were sent to students of color on Thursday to serve as mentors. The Director of Student Success in the Clemmer College, Jessie Wang, hopes to have these students selected by April and have them trained before school lets out in May.

Wang said the pairings will be based primarily on racial background, followed by major, and finally by hometown.

She said it will put students into a community with other people who have gone through experiences to them and barriers they may face as people of color.

Wang added, “We see that students of color across American higher education graduate at a much lower rate than their white counterparts and so we’re really working towards providing extra foundations of support targeted toward these populations so we can make sure they can be better poised to persist to graduation.”

Participants will also use what they learn in the program to teach ETSU faculty, staff, and other students about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Wang says this will also help the students prepare for their future careers, “What’s important is that Clemmer College is predominantly a college of education and so we prepare future teachers. And so these are going to be the people standing in front of a classroom teaching topics on equity, inclusion, and diversity to the next generation of students.”

Students who are interested in applying can email Jessie Wang at wangjk@etsu.org.