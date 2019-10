JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland announced a major initiative that aims at giving back to the area on Thursday.

Dr. Noland debuted what is being called ‘ETSU Elevates.’ The program will award $90,000 to fund service projects across the region.

Grants totaling $5,000 each are available to teams that submit ideas to create ways to improve our region.

Teams for these grants must include one member of the ETSU community.

