New entertainment venue Tiebreakers coming to Johnson City in 2022

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City residents will soon have a new place to hang out and have fun with friends and family.

Tiebreakers is set to arrive in Johnson City in early 2022 and bring with it a bowling alley, laser tag arena, virtual reality games and arcade.

The Tiebreakers website says that the virtual reality experience will feature player versus player modes, multiple realities and team play.

Tiebreakers will also serve food including burgers and pizza, as well a drinks such as beer and cocktails.

The entertainment venue will be located in the old Electric Cowboy Building located next to the Johnson City Mall and AMC movie theater.

Chief Marketing Officer of Tiebreakers Derek Shropshire said that Tiebreakers should bring with it about 100 new jobs.