New EMS station opens in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County officials have opened up a new EMS station that will better serve portions of Kingsport and county residents.

Junior Godsey Station #8 opened Friday and in attendance for the ceremony included Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull along with the Godsey family and Sullivan County commissioners.

The station is dedicated to Junior Godsey, who died in floods in Carter County back in 1998.

The station will become the training facility for new EMS employees and will serve the western parts of Kingsport and Sullivan County in hopes of reducing response times.

“This station will save people’s lives; there’s no doubt about it,” said Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance. “It is right here at a medical complex; we run a lot of medical calls there, so that’s an advantage.”