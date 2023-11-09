ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The area’s fourth 7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand will open in Elizabethton next month.

Construction crews dropped the future coffee stand into place Thursday morning at 415 W. Elk Avenue.

The Elizabethton location is expected to open in late December, according to the company.

“We are so excited to continue our growth in the Tri-Cities region and provide the community with another location to get their daily dose of energy,” Matthew Martinkovic, director of operations of 7 Brew Elizabethton, said in a release. “At 7 Brew, community is very important to us, and we are very appreciative of the northeast Tennessee community for welcoming us with open arms.”

There are two 7 Brew coffee stands in Johnson City and one in Kingsport.

According to the company, the new location will add 50 jobs to the Elizabethton area.