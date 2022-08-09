JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City has named Alicia Summers as the city’s economic development director.

Summers’ first day on the job was Aug. 1.

According to the city, she has worked in economic development in East Tennessee for nearly two decades, most recently as vice president of business development for Northeast TN Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP).

“My goal is to expand on the great success of this community and help make the City of Johnson City an even better place to live and visit,” Summers said in a release. “I look forward to joining the City of Johnson City and building an economic development program that leverages our assets and creates opportunity.”

According to City Manager Cathy Ball, the city has not had an employee focused on economic development in over a decade, and even then, it was only part of their job responsibilities.

“It’s apparent that Johnson City is at a crucial point in our history and would be well served by focusing our efforts more directly on economic development through the creation of a dedicated position,” Ball said. “This will enable the City to more directly shape the future of our community, one where people want to live and businesses want to locate.”

Summers’ main job duties will include overseeing business retention, expansion, and attraction programs and financial incentives and other forms of economic development assistance. She will be the city’s liaison to other government entities and economic development-focused organizations.