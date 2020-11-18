New Dunkin’ location in Kingsport celebrates grand opening Wednesday with special offers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Dunkin’ restaurant at 101 Hospitality Place in Kingsport is celebrating its grand opening on Wednesday, November 18.

The restaurant is offering customers a free half dozen doughnuts whenever they purchase another half dozen. The offer is limited to one half dozen per guest, per visit.

Guests will also be invited to enter and potentiall win sweepstakes prizes like gift cards and baskets from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull in attendance.

Following that ceremony, Broyles Hospitality and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will present a check to Ballad Health’s Pet Therapy Program for a $5,000 donation.

The new restaurant employs around 25 people and features a drive-thru, complimentary Wi-Fi and both indoor and outdoor seating.