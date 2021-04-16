New Dunkin’ in Gray to officially open Monday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CNN Newsource

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The latest Dunkin’ location in the Tri-Cities will officially open its doors in Gray next week.

According to a release from Dunkin’, the new location at 401 Roy Martin Road will open on Monday, April 19.

The store will offer guests a buy-one-get-one free half dozen donuts all day Monday.

A socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Shortly after, a $5,000 check will be presented as a donation to Ballad Health’s Pet Therapy Program.

The new Dunkin’ will be open 24/7 and employs 25 crew members, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss