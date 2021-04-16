New Dunkin’ in Gray to officially open Monday

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The latest Dunkin’ location in the Tri-Cities will officially open its doors in Gray next week.

According to a release from Dunkin’, the new location at 401 Roy Martin Road will open on Monday, April 19.

The store will offer guests a buy-one-get-one free half dozen donuts all day Monday.

A socially distanced ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Shortly after, a $5,000 check will be presented as a donation to Ballad Health’s Pet Therapy Program.

The new Dunkin’ will be open 24/7 and employs 25 crew members, according to the release.