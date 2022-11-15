JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Beer Board voted Tuesday night to grant a new downtown business its beer license.

Blue’s Brews began as an Airstream serving hot beverages like coffee, but the business will now have some colder and harder options.

Blue’s Brews opened its new brick-and-mortar location at 109 Cherry Street. Prior to its grand opening celebration on Saturday, the owners had applied for the license to offer more choices to customers.

Beer taps stand at the ready inside Blue’s Brews new location. Photo: WJHL

“Why don’t we just put everything on the table and go for it and create a space that is like our dream space? And that’s what we’ve tried to do,” owner Sarah Colson said of the move from Airstream to a building.

The business has been in a soft launch for weeks, and customers have taken notice of the change of venue. They are also looking forward to enjoying beer at the location.

“It’s a big plus that now there is seating, and inside,” customer Aubren Flanary said. “Cause they have some of the best drinks in Johnson City in my opinion, but now they are also serving beer in the evenings, which is really exciting.”

Colson said the hope is that Blue’s Brews will be ready to serve beer by the time of the grand opening on Saturday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Photo: WJHL

“We have our distributors on standby to get us beer Wednesday and Thursday,” Colson said.

In addition to adding more drinks, Blue’s Brews is also shifting its hours. The business will remain open until 10 p.m. on weeknights and 11 p.m. on the weekend.

“I’m trying to create that inviting space where you can come have a drink of coffee before you go out for the night on the town or a place you can have a beer late at night without being a bar-type atmosphere,” Colson said.