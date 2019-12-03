New Dollar General store opens in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new discount store is now open in Jonesborough.

PREVIOUS: Dollar General coming to Jonesborough

The Dollar General located at 1033 Depot Street in Jonesborough started operating on Tuesday, offering a new location in the area for residents to pick up items.

The store will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday with free prizes and deals. The first 50 adult customers will receive a $10 DG gift card.

Additionally, the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag complete with samples and giveaways.